Jay-Z Locks Down 'Jaybo' From 'Story of O.J.'

Jay-Z Files Trademark for 'Jaybo' from 'Story of O.J.'

EXCLUSIVE

Jay-Z's lead character from his 'Story of O.J.' music video is getting drafted for a whole new role ... in fashion and home wares.

Hova's company, S. Carter Enterprises, just filed docs to trademark the animated character, "Jaybo." The plan is to plaster the little guy on T-shirts, sweaters, hats, blankets, shams, dinnerware, mugs, cocktail shakers and thermal containers.

Interesting move to commercialize Jaybo, since it's a playoff of Sambo -- the main character from an 1899 children's book that's widely held to be racist due to the illustrations.

Guess you could say Jay-Z's reclaiming the character ... sans Klan outfit.