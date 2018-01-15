Sen. Kamala Harris Dancing in MLK Day Parade

Sen. Kamala Harris Feeling the Beat For MLK Day Parade

Sen. Kamala Harris made the most of her Grand Marshal title at Kindom Day Parade in L.A. by getting up close and personal with the bands ... and the Senator was getting it.

The junior senator from Cali did a little -- emphasis on little -- dancing when a drum corps started doing their thing Monday during the parade. Natalie Portman was hanging with Sen. Harris much of the day, and recorded her moves.

Kamala and Natalie also joined in for a "TIME'S UP" chant during the 33rd annual parade.

Here's the thing ... there's been a lot of buzz about Kamala running for prez in 2020 -- so that dancing vid could get a lot of play down the road. Just sayin'.