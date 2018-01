Enrique Iglesias Here's Half of My Pride & Joy!!!

Enrique Iglesias is giving the world a first glance at one of the twins he and Anna Kournikova kept totally undercover during her pregnancy.

There's still some secrecy -- Enrique captioned the pic, "My Sunshine" ... so, it's unclear if the kid in the pic is Nicholas or Lucy. TMZ broke the story ... Anna and Enrique became first-time parents when she gave birth back in December.

Judging by the baby's clothing ... we're gonna guess this is Nicholas. Hell, we've got a 50-50 shot!