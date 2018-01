Halle Berry Reporting for Duty At NAACP Image Awards

Halle Berry wasn't getting her panties in a bunch over her wardrobe at the NAACP Image Awards this week ... which is easy when you're not wearing any.

Halle glowed on the red carpet Monday in Pasadena in a sheer dress that showed off what appeared to be the actress going commando. That's our angle, anyway.

Can't say we're complaining either -- she looks absolutely stunning at 51 ... with or without her undies.

Coming for you 2018 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jan 4, 2018 at 11:47am PST

Halle's been taking a less-is-more approach to 2018 so far. Keep it up, girl!