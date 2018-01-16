James Harrison: I Got My Own Custom AK-47!

This is a first ... a star athlete with his own CUSTOM AK-47!!
That athlete would be Patriots LB James Harrison -- who showed off his new piece on social media on Tuesday.
He's dubbing it the "Deebo Draco" ... Draco being a smaller version of the classic AK.
Ain't the first time we've heard about Harrison's love affair with guns ... remember that 'Confessions of an NFL Hitman' feature back in the day??
Unclear if this is a scare tactic for the Jaguars ... but, the bottom line -- don't mess with Deebo.