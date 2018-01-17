Ann Curry Says Verbal Sexual Harassment 'Pervasive' at NBC

Ann Curry Verbal Sexual Harassment 'Pervasive' at NBC

Ann Curry makes it clear ... the conduct that got Matt Lauer fired from anchoring "Today" was no surprise to her ... because she says that was the culture at NBC.

Curry appeared on "CBS This Morning" Wednesday to talk about her experiences with Lauer and others. She clearly knew the anchors were going to zero in on her former co-host yet seemed reluctant to open up ... though she did.

Curry left the show in 2012 after a tumultuous run as Lauer's co-anchor. It was rumored the 2 had an intense dislike for each other and many thought Lauer was behind Curry's ousting.