Photo of 'Kylie Jenner' at CVS Is Not Kylie

Kylie Jenner definitely looked pregnant as she roamed the aisles at CVS ... is what we would say if it was really Kylie Jenner -- but it's not.

Our Jenner-connected sources concede there's a vague similarity, but the woman in the baggy green hoodie, sunglasses, Kylie-style hair and plump lips simply isn't her.

There have been a slew of stories in the last day ballyhooing the first photo of pregnant Kylie in the famous Rx store, but she remains in hiding.

We're told Kylie almost never leaves her house as she grows during her pregnancy. She's due in March and no one has gotten a shot of her since she began showing.

We haven't seen a full body shot of Kylie since September.