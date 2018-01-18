Dylan Farrow Describes Alleged Molestation ... Cries at Woody Allen's Denial

Dylan Farrow Describes Woody Allen's Alleged Molestation

Dylan Farrow broke down in tears as, for the first time on camera, she described Woody Allen's alleged molestation of her when she was 7.

Dylan sat down with CBS's Gayle King and claimed her adoptive father, Allen, took her to the attic of their home in 1992 and "touched my private parts." She says that's how she described it as a child, but today, as a 32-year-old woman, she says "he touched my labia and my vulva."

Dylan started crying when Gayle played a clip of Allen on "60 Minutes" denying the molestation.

For the record, Allen was investigated twice, criminally, but never charged.