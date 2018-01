John Stamos Future Papa's a Baby Whisperer!

John Stamos ain't got daddy issues ... never mind he's gonna be a first-time papa.

We got the "Full House" star at LAX with his pregnant fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, in tow and wondered what it'll be like to a first-time father at 54. Our photog might've touched a nerve there, so he pivoted and then asked ... if his TV dad skills will translate in real life.

John cracked a joke, but the future DILF revealed he's actually really great around babies.

Have mercy!!!