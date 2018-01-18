O.J. Simpson LOVES Vegas ... Ditches Florida Plans

O.J. Simpson LOVES Vegas, Ditches Florida Plans

Breaking News

Those who commit crimes in Vegas, stays in Vegas ... at least, when it comes to O.J. Simpson.

The Juice has officially scratched pre-prison release plans to move to Florida because he's fallen in love with Sin City, and the fact that he gets to play golf while the rest of the country freezes.

"Mr. Simpson has no immediate plans to return to Florida," Simpson's attorney Malcolm LaVergne told the AP.

"He's very much enjoying his time here in Vegas. It's January, he gets to play golf every day."

Simpson had told state parole officials he planned to move to Florida after serving his time for armed robbery in Nevada ... but it's a different ballgame now. He gets treated like a star in Vegas, not a murderer.