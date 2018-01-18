WWE's Roman Reigns Calls BS on Steroid Kingpin ... I Don't Know You!!

WWE superstar Roman Reigns is 100% denying that he bought steroids from an imprisoned PED kingpin ... claiming he has no idea who the man or his company is.

“I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition," Reigns said in a statement to ProWrestlingSheet.

In a recent phone interview from jail, Rodriguez fingered Reigns -- along with Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel -- as celebs who purchased 'roids from him using aliases.

Roman's calling BS -- saying he learned his lesson after being flagged for a WWE wellness policy violation about 2 years ago ... adding that he's since "passed 11 tests as part of WWE’s independent drug testing program."

FYI, Rodriguez is being investigated by the DEA, and is facing charges for conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids and money laundering. He was indicted and arrested last year.