Minn. Senator Amy Klobuchar I'm a Hardcore Vikings Fan ... 'I Was at the Game!'

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar Is Hardcore Vikings Fan, 'I Was at the Game!'

EXCLUSIVE

You might be looking at the BIGGEST VIKINGS FAN ALIVE ... Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar -- who might have gone to work in purple face paint if she was allowed.

Seriously, Klobuchar lives and breathes Vikings -- her dad even wrote a book about the team back in the day!

So, when we saw her on Capitol Hill -- rocking her Vikings scarf -- there was only one thing to talk about ... VIKINGS, BABY!

Klobuchar was at the stadium for the Minnesota Miracle on Sunday -- and gave us the blow-by-blow on how crazy it got in the stadium. She also told us about the bet she won with Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

But, how does she feel going into the NFC Championship game against the Eagles?

Let's put it this way ... she isn't making a bet this week.