Zac Efron Dresses As Serial Killer Ted Bundy For Mugshot

Zac Efron's coiffed hair is working in his favor when it comes portraying notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, because it appears he didn't even need a wig to pull off a spot-on impersonation.

Zac's playing Bundy in the flick "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," which will chronicle Bundy's gross crimes. The photo mimicking Bundy's infamous mugshot is eerie.

Bundy was executed in the electric chair back in '89 after admitting to murdering more than 30 women, 12 of whom he decapitated.