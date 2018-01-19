Kim & Kanye Baby Girl's Name Revealed Say Hello to Chicago West!!!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name New Baby Girl Chicago

Exclusive Details

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chose a very unique name for baby #3 -- Chicago ... Kanye's hometown.

Kim announced the name on her app by simply posting "Chicago West."

As we reported ... Kim and Kanye had their third child via surrogate, who gave birth Monday to a healthy girl weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz. Kim was in the delivery room during the birth, and we're told she was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby.

As you know, they already have 4-year-old North, and 2-year-old Saint. We're told the kids have been referring to her by the nickname Chi (pronounced Shy).

Welcome to the family, Chicago!!!