Manson Family Killer CA Gov Blocks Van Houten's Parole

Manson Family Killer Leslie Van Houten's Parole Blocked by CA Gov

Breaking News

Manson family killer Leslie Van Houten's slight whiff of freedom just got snuffed out by Cali Gov. Jerry Brown.

Gov. Brown kept his streak going, and once again reversed the parole board's recommendation Van Houten be released. Back in September the board ruled Van Houten was suitable for parole, but just as he did in 2016 ... Brown blocked that decision.

68-year-old Van Houten has claimed she was an immature 19-years-old -- the youngest member of the Manson family -- when Charles Manson brainwashed her into commiting the LaBianca murders in 1969.

In his decision, Brown said Van Houten is still downplaying her "central role" in the murders. He said rather than accepting full responsibility, Van Houten continues to push blame off on Manson.

She'll continue serving her life sentence.