Owner of @Chicagowest Twitter Account Says He'd Gift it to Kim and Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might have another baby gift coming their way soon ... all they have to do is ask.

Jon Wyatt -- a grain trader and farmer who owns the Twitter handle @Chicagowest -- tells TMZ ... he's willing to hand it over to Kim and Kanye for their new baby girl if they want it, because selling it "just kind of seems wrong."

We're told so far, the couple hasn't reached out to Jon about his Twitter account ... nor has anyone else.

As for why Wyatt has the @Chicagowest handle ... he says his name was taken when he signed up for Twitter, and he'd just decided to leave Chicago and move out west to the mountains. Makes sense.

Kim and Kanye revealed their baby's name is Chicago -- Kanye's hometown -- on Friday, but she's already going by the nickname Chi (Shy).

Jon tweeted out his congrats.