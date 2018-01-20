Donald Trump Weirdly Jokes About Government Shutdown

Donald Trump Weirdly Jokes About Government Shutdown in Twitter Storm

You'd think President Trump would be solemn the day the federal government shut down over a budget impasse, but instead he used his favorite platform to use jokes laced with sarcasm to describe his feelings.

Trump tweeted, "This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats want to give me a nice present." He also screamed, "#AMERICA FIRST!"

He's using the shutdown to push Republicans in this year's elections, saying "#WeNeedMoreRepublicans18 in order to power through mess."

What he didn't address is how he's going turn the lights back on.