Ed Sheeran's Engaged, and So is Darren Criss!!!

Commitment is in the air, because Ed Sheeran and Darren Criss just got engaged!!!

Ed's gonna marry his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, a 25-year-old accountant. He posted this ... "Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

Ed has said Cherry was his inspiration for the song, "Perfect."

Darren Criss has decided to take his 7-year-relationship with GF Mia Swier to the next level, or as he put it, he's "kicking [it] up a notch." Criss is on a roll with his role as Andrew Cunanan in "Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

Congrats to all.