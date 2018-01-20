L.A. Women's March: Celebrities Swarm to Support the Movement

L.A. Women's March Celebs Swarm To Support the Cause

Olivia Munn, Eva Longoria, Scarlett Johansson and Ilana Glazer were just some of the stars who showed up for the Women's March in L.A. Saturday to support the movement.

TMZ got several celebs coming and going ... who told us their reasons for joining the demonstrations on a day when millions of women are marching across the country and world.

We also chatted with Yvette Nicole Brown, Connie Britton, Adam Scott and Rachel Platten.

As we reported ... women are marching again this year to speak out against Donald Trump, but also advocate for equality and promote the messages of #MeToo and Time's Up.