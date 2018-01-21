NY Congressman Says Diddy Should Buy the Jets

EXCLUSIVE
Trying to buy the Panthers is great and all, but New York congressman Gregory Meeks is lobbying for Diddy to focus his efforts on a MUCH needier squad -- the Jets!!
"Wish he was looking at a New York team ... maybe he could turn the Jets around," Meeks told TMZ Sports in D.C.
Don't get it twisted -- Meeks thinks it's dope Puff is trying to diversify ownership in pro sports ... saying it's a win "for all America."
That said, the DNC rep didn't make any bones about where his allegiances lie ... and clearly wants Diddy to make a play for Gang Green.
The NY Giants ... not so much.