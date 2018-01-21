TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NY Congressman Diddy Should Buy the Jets

1/21/2018 12:15 AM PST

NY Congressman Says Diddy Should Buy the Jets

EXCLUSIVE

Trying to buy the Panthers is great and all, but New York congressman Gregory Meeks is lobbying for Diddy to focus his efforts on a MUCH needier squad -- the Jets!!

"Wish he was looking at a New York team ... maybe he could turn the Jets around," Meeks told TMZ Sports in D.C.

Don't get it twisted -- Meeks thinks it's dope Puff is trying to diversify ownership in pro sports ... saying it's a win "for all America." 

That said, the DNC rep didn't make any bones about where his allegiances lie ... and clearly wants Diddy to make a play for Gang Green.

The NY Giants ... not so much. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web