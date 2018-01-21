The Making of a SAG Award Get 'Em While They're Hot!!!

The Making of a SAG Award

Next time you see a celebrity in a fancy suit or dress holding a SAG Award, think of this ... it took at least 3 guys in hazmat suits to make it!

We got pics of the entire casting process that goes into making the award and let's just say, it AIN'T as easy as 1-2-3 because it involves a lot of dangerously hot molten bronze ... hence the suits.

It's incredible and the process is art itself. The trophy -- a naked man holding both a comedy and tragedy mask -- gets fired up several times and dusted with layers of chemicals to get its green color.

If you thought the engraving of Leo's Oscar was cool, this takes things to a whole new level ...