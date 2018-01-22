Drake Takes On Major Renovation Project At YOLO Estate

Drake Mega-Expensive Home Renovation ... YOLO!

EXCLUSIVE

Drake is giving his YOLO Estate a face-lift, and the scope of the project is massive.

The Toronto rapper has been remodeling his Hidden Hills mansion since March 2017, according to building permits obtained by TMZ. As for the work he's putting into the place, here are some highlights:

-- Remodel of the 1,695 sq ft master bedroom, plus adding 98 more ft.

-- Addition to the maid's room and the deck that sits above it

-- New roofs on all structures, new stucco siding

-- 68 new windows(!!)

Some other notables include putting in all new doors, remodeling the kitchen and master bath, and adding a spa. The permits value the total job at $342,752 ... but Drake's likely to pay much more than that when it's all said and done.

Drake bought the home in 2012, and it's been broken into multiple times. Hopefully these doors come with better locks.