Joel McHale, Aziz Ansari's Date Sounds Consensual to Me

Joel McHale is a staunch supporter of the #MeToo movement, but has big issues with allegations like the one leveled against Aziz Ansari.
We got Joel Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival when our photog asked about Aziz, who was a no-show Sunday night at the SAG Awards.
He's on the Ashleigh Banfield train ... saying it sounds like a bad date rather than sexual assault.
Joel seems to be saying a good number of the allegations against various Hollywood types are true, but not all, and he warns people not to jump to conclusions.