Khloe Kardashian Applies to Trademark 'KOKO Kollection' Makeup

Khloe Kardashian wants get in on what appears to be the new family business -- AKA makeup ... TMZ has learned.

Khloe has applied to trademark a couple different names for a cosmetic line she presumably plans to sell soon -- one is 'KOKO Kollection by Khloe Kardashian' and the other is simply 'KOKO Kollection.'

The specific products she plans to hawk aren't clear just yet, but her application covers a broad range of makeup merch.

As you'll recall ... Kourtney also recently applied to lock down her own line of cosmetics, which she wants to call "Kourt." Of course, Kim and Kylie are already booming in the biz ... looks like the sisters decided to band together on this endeavor, too.

Like they say -- the family that applies foundation together ... has a makeup empire together.