Megyn Kelly Says Jane Fonda's a Traitor Who Has No Right to Call Her Offensive

Megyn Kelly lashed out at Jane Fonda Monday, essentially calling her a traitor who has no business lecturing her, or anyone else, on what qualifies as offensive.
Kelly was reacting to Fonda's blistering criticism of her for asking about Fonda's plastic surgery on one of Kelly's earlier shows. Fonda felt it was inappropriate and silly.
Kelly just exploded with her own criticism, saying Jane told just about anyone who would listen that she had work done.
And then Megyn called Jane out for her comments during the Vietnam war, which earned her the nickname, "Hanoi Jane."
Now a new war has erupted.