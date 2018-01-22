Morgan Freeman Says He Stopped SAG Speech 'Cause of Lily Tomlin

Morgan Freeman I Stopped My SAG Speech ... 'Cause of Lily Tomlin

Morgan Freeman has revealed the person that caused him to stop his acceptance of the SAG Life Achievement Award mid-speech.

Morgan says the person he stopped for was Lily Tomlin, who was nominated for "Grace and Frankie."

Now here's the thing ... it appeared he was schooling her, possibly for talking during his speech. But Morgan said afterward, "She's a wonder in herself and I've always loved her. I see her, I say hello."

That makes it sound like Lily didn't do anything but sit there in all her glory.

We need more info.