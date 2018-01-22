Bengals' Pacman Jones Marvin Lewis 'Saved My Life' ... PUMPED He's Back!

Pacman Jones: Marvin Lewis 'Saved My Life,' PUMPED He's Back with Bengals!

EXCLUSIVE

Pacman Jones is going to bat for Marvin Lewis on the heels of his head-scratching contract extension ... telling TMZ Sports he couldn't be happier about the Bengals coach getting 2 more years.

Pacman wasn't kidding -- saying the team's struggles are the players' fault, 100%, and calling Lewis "one of the best coaches that's EVER been in the game."

Jones even claims Marvin "saved my life" ... probably 'cause he gave him a shot when no other NFL teams would touch him.

Pacman also heaped a ton of praise on Joe Mixon and A.J. McCarron ... and generally seemed to be in great spirits even though his season ended early.

New year, new #squadgoals, right??