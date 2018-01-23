Pamela Anderson Leasing Awesome Malibu Estate

EXCLUSIVE
Pam Anderson is living in Europe, at least for now, so it makes sense that, rather than just letting her awesome Malibu home sit empty, she's leasing it for a cool $40k a month ... and more during summer.
The 5,500 square foot house is pretty spectacular. It's super architectural, with floating staircases, massive closets, a Picasso-style tub, a detached guest house, a cool pool and, of course, the Pacific Ocean.
The $40k a month price tag is for long-term leases, but during the summer months the price soars to $70k a month. Pam's listed the house with super realtor Chris Cortazzo.
The ocean -- and the super exclusive Malibu Colony where the house is located -- don't come cheap.