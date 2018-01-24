Elton John to Announce Farewell Tour

Elton John The Sun's Goin' Down On Me ... Announcing Farewell Tour

Exclusive Details

Elton John is giving touring one last shot, and then he's saying farewell to life on the road.

Elton will announce in a few hours an upcoming world tour ... a tour that will be his last.

The 70-year-old legend has been on the road for almost 50 years. His first big hit, "Your Song" was released in 1970.

What's unclear ... will he continue his Vegas residency after his farewell tour?

One thing we know ... he won't stop performing. Our Elton sources say the announcement is ONLY about touring.