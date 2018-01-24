Kourtney Kardashian Feliz Hump Day De Mexico!!!

Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Pic in Mexico is Perfect for Hump Day

Kourtney Kardashian's got a contest for you-- try to find the chips and guac in this photo! We'll give you some time.

Kourt's down in Punta de Mita, Mexico vacationing with her bf, Younes Bendjima ... who we applaud for most likely snapping this shot. The mother of 3 is rocking her best barely-there bikini. It is hump day, after all.

She captioned it, "Guac is extra." We guarantee Younes will pay.

Not to start an international incident, but ... who'd ya rather: Mexico Kourtney or France Kourtney?

Your move, Kim!