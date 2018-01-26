J.J. Watt Helps Move Hurricane Harvey Victims Back Home

J.J. Watt Moves Hurricane Victims Back Home ... Emotional Video

Remember when J.J. Watt raised $37 MILLION for Hurricane Harvey relief?? Grab your tissues, 'cause families impacted by the disaster are moving back home ... and the video will hit you right in the feels.

The Texans superstar shared the update on Friday ... revealing after a 6-month renovation, one Houston family is finally able to move back into the home where they had lived for 45 years.

FYI -- the Leonards were the first family Watt visited following his season-ending leg injury. They had to be rescued TWICE during the disaster, and their house was destroyed.

But the Leonards are finally able to move back in today ... and Mr. Leonard joked that the home is in even better shape now than when they bought the house 46 years ago!!

"I just want to say thank you to everybody that helping me and my wife get back in our sanctuary," Leonard says.

"Because after 6 months, I've learned a lot. By not being in the house ... I've lived here, I've lived there, and it's nothing like home."