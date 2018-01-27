Jamie Foxx Anything You Can Play ...

Jamie Foxx Pops in His Sunglasses Shop, Showcases His Many Talents

EXCLUSIVE

Jamie Foxx is a man of a very wide-ranging set of skills ... just take a look at what happens when he shows up while there's a band playing.

Foxx dropped by his Prive Revaux sunglasses pop-up shop in NYC Friday afternoon around 4:30 PM, where there was a musical celebration going on. Jamie didn't miss a beat -- literally -- as he hopped on the drums, bongos and keyboard ... and did some dancing too.

The actor/singer/producer/comedian started the designer shades company less than 6 months ago, and as he tells the crowd ... it's going very well.

Of course it is.