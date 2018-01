Liam Hemsworth With This Ring I Thee Something

Liam Hemsworth Steps Out In Malibu Wearing What Looks Like Wedding Ring



Liam Hemsworth sure looks like he's wearing a wedding ring.

Liam was tooling around Malibu Friday wearing a gold band that screams "married," but they've both done this before.

They got engaged -- the second time around -- in 2016 and there were multiple reports the 2 got hitched since, but various people in their lives have called BS on the stories.

Miley has said no wedding plans so far, so take it for what it's worth ... but it sure looks like a wedding ring.