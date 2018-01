Salt Bae Come to My New Steakhouse ... And I'll Feed You with a Knife

Salt Bae is expanding his restaurant empire ... he's opened a steakhouse in the Big Apple.

The social media celeb opened Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan where he did what made him famous ... sprinkling salt in dramatic fashion on grilled steaks.

He interacted with customers including rapper Bryson Tiller who was tucked away in the VIP section. As a matter of fact he even sliced a piece of meat and fed Bryson from a large knife.

It's Salt Bae's 9th restaurant. The reviews are .... mixed.