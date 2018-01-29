Meryl Streep I Want a Monopoly On My Name

Meryl Streep Files Trademark Application for Use of Her Name

Meryl Streep is getting territorial at 68, because she's just applied for legal protection so no one can use her name to hawk anything entertainment related.

Streep filed an application with the U.S. Trademark Office, asking for a monopoly on the use of her name when it comes to entertainment services, including "live, televised, and movie appearances by a professional actress and entertainer."

The application goes on to cover public speaking engagements, autograph signings and websites related to motion pictures.

She says in her application her name was first associated with entertainment back in 1975, when she did voice-over work for a movie, "Everybody Rides the Carousel."

