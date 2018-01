Amber Rose I Got A Lot Off My Chest

Amber Rose Steps Out After Breast Reduction Surgery

Amber Rose's Chick-fil-A craving got her out and about Monday in Bev Hills after she underwent an intense breast reduction surgery a little over week ago.

Amber went from a size H to a size D cup. She said she went through with the surgery because she wanted more freedom and to be able to wear spaghetti straps again, something she hasn't done since she was 10.

She spent about a week recovering at a wellness center and the difference is already obvious, even with Amber wearing a baggy tee.