LisaRaye McCoy's House Burglarized, $160k in Valuables Taken

EXCLUSIVE

LisaRaye McCoy now knows how Mariah Carey and Kyle Richards feel, and not in a good way -- she was hit in a huge burglary ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the 'Players Club' star's San Fernando Valley crib was broken into over the weekend. We're told the crooks got through a side door, ransacked the pad and jacked $160k worth of jewelry and purses.

LisaRaye was out of town, and a family member checking up on the house discovered the break-in. We're told cops are reviewing surveillance footage that could help ID suspects.

As we've reported ... Kyle, Mariah, Jason DeRulo, David Spade, Yasiel Puig and many, many more have all been burglary victims.