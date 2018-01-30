Prince William and Kate Middleton Play Swedish Hockey in Stockholm

Prince William and Kate Middleton slapped around some balls on the ice this week -- but don't call what they're doing hockey ... 'cause it ain't quite that.
The Prince and the Duchess of Cambridge were seen getting their bandy on Tuesday in Sweden, where they were on a Royal visit from the UK. While there, they were seen hanging with Stockholm team Hammarby IF and trying out the sport first-hand.
It's basically a European version of American hockey -- except they use balls instead of pucks ... apparently with the same slapshot techniques, though.
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, took to the ice in Sweden on Jan. 30 as they tried their hands at bandy hockey, a popular sport in the country. The pair took shots on goal at an ice rink in Stockholm, a stop during their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway this week. Both scored goals, with Prince William besting Middleton 2-to-1, People reports. Video source: Press Association
Kate and Will looked like pros out there ... and looked even better handing out hot chocolate to everyone, too.