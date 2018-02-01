Kim Kardashian West The Sweetest Burn ... Happy Valentine's Day Taylor, Chyna & Wendy!!!

Kim Kardashian West Sends Valentines to Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna and Other Enemies

Kim Kardashian is making sure both her lovers and her haters will get a Valentine this year ... and that list includes Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna and Wendy Williams.

Kim's been on a promo whirlwind for her new Valentine's Day-inspired fragrance, dishing out giant chocolate hearts to some of her VIP friends. However, Kim just revealed it's not just her friends getting some love, it's her enemies too.

Check out Kim's distribution list, she's got her usual friends ... La La, Cardi B, Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton and others. But it's the blue notes that are most interesting -- Taylor, Wendy Williams, P!nk, Blac Chyna and Sharon Osbourne -- pretty much anyone who's given her sh*t over the years.

We're told each smashable chocolate heart -- containing the fragrance inside -- was hand delivered.

You gotta hand it to Kim ... it's a pretty sweet burn.