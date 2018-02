Mark Salling Cause of Death Asphyxia by Hanging

Mark Salling Died from Asphyxia by Hanging

EXCLUSIVE

Mark Salling died from asphyxia by hanging and it was death by suicide ... this according to the L.A. County Coroner.

The Coroner just determined the cause of death, which is what TMZ reported early Wednesday morning.

TMZ broke the story, the former "Glee" star was found by law enforcement hanging from a tree near his home in Sunland in the L.A. area.

Salling, who was facing 4 to 7 years in prison for child pornography, had been suicidal in the months preceding his death.