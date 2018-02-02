Desiigner on Cops' Radar After Exposing Himself During Meltdown

Desiigner On Cops' Radar for Exposing Himself Tells Man, 'Suck My D***'

EXCLUSIVE

Desiigner was caught on video exposing himself twice during a heated argument ... and now cops wanna have a chat with him ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the rapper got into a traffic dispute with another driver behind him. You can see in the video the other driver calls Desiigner a homophobic slur before the rapper confronts him and exposes himself twice, yelling "Suck my d***."

Desiigner ain’t playing in traffic pic.twitter.com/MrsgobJ8wo — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 27, 2018

You can also see there's a cop on the scene -- we're told the officer tried to intervene, but both parties took off. NYPD wants to talk to the rapper based on the video.

We've reached out to Desiigner, so far no word back.