5SOS Drummer Ashton Irwin Drops Nearly $1 Million for West Hollywood Penthouse

5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin is on a mission to be the prince of West Hollywood ... he just bought another crib there.

Ashton plunked down $949,500 for this sick penthouse that features picturesque views of the Hollywood Hills and city lights. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom pad is a top-floor unit and has its own private balcony.

The 1,250 square foot condo features high ceilings and bamboo flooring, and it's within walking distance to the famous Sunset Strip. Greg Moesser ﻿was the listing agent and Jonathan London ﻿repped Ashton.

Irwin's apparently got a burning hole in his pocket. He closed on a Hollywood Hills crib in 2016 ... dropping $1.7 mil for that one.