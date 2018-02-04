Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch Return to SNL in Revolutionary War Rivalry Between Boston and Philly

Tiny Fey and Rachel Dratch returned to "SNL" for an hilarious skit about the Boston vs. Philly game, but this one rolled back time several hundred years.
The date -- 1776. The place -- the freshly minted United States colonies. The mission -- win the Revolutionary War.
The rivalry between the Pats and Philly is hilarious. BTW, the Patriots are led by a dude named Tom Brady who, at 40, is several years beyond his life expectancy.
Best line ... "Boston's not even a real city. It's a college town with a fishing pier."