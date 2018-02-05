Kim Kardashian Banks $10 Million in 4 Days Off New Perfume Line

Kim Kardashian Smells Like Money!! Makes $10 Mil Off New Perfume in 4 Days

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian West raked in 8 figures while selling out her latest fragrance ... and the entire advertising campaign was done on social media.

Kim's new fragrance line, Kimoji Hearts, sold out of its 300k-plus stock Sunday, only 4 days after it was released. Sources associated with the launch tell us total revenue for the 3 new fragrances -- Bae, Ride or Die & BFF -- topped the $10 million mark.

Kim plugged the scents hard on social media in a campaign that sent the fragrances to both her lovers and her haters, including Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Fans still trying to get a whiff of Kim shouldn't be discouraged though ... her signature scent crystal gardenia is still available.