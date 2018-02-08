Jalen Ramsey Hoop-Shames Jags Teammate 'Worst Basketball Player Ever'

Man, Telvin Smith sucks at basketball ... and Jalen Ramsey's video proves it.

Look, Telvin is an absolute beast on the football field -- the Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker made the Pro Bowl this year.

But when the Jags teammates hit the hardwood at Florida State -- Smith got a chance to put his hoop skills on display ... and failed spectacularly.

Can he dribble? Barely. Can he shoot? Absolutely not. Dunk? Nope.

(By the way, Telvin and Jalen are good friends, so the public shaming is all in good fun).

On the other hand, Jalen Ramsey is an absolute freak -- check out the highlight reel stuff he did.