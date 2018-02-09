Abby Wambach Adam Rippon 'Can Handle Himself' ... In Pence Drama

EXCLUSIVE
Soccer legend Abby Wambach doesn't seem too worried for Adam Rippon in his spat with Vice President Mike Pence ... telling TMZ Sports, "I think [Rippon] can handle himself."
Rippon -- an openly gay U.S. figure skater -- has been blasting Pence in the media over the V.P.'s stance on gay rights, even saying he wanted to skip a meet-and-greet with him.
So, when we saw Wambach -- who's also an openly gay athlete -- we had to ask her opinion ... and even though she was trying to play it cool, it was obvious she's got Rippon's back.