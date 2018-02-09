Beyonce Rocks Super Long Hair, Short Skirt in Miami

Beyonce's going long -- really long -- when it comes to her hair, but super short when it comes to her fashion. Any complaints? Didn't think so.
Bey and Jay-Z were in Miami Thursday night for some business and some pleasure -- and she showed off an extended new 'do -- down below her famous cakes -- while rocking a miniskirt for a dinner date.
She and Jay were leaving Mandolin restaurant with some friends ... one of whom seemed to be doing an homage to "Lemonade" with her ensemble.
Earlier in the day they were at a JP Morgan event, also attended by the likes of A-Rod, because, well ... money. They've all got tons of it.
As for Bey's long and lovely goldilocks -- one word: Flawless.