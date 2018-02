Danielle Bregoli 'Boys are Whack!!!'

Danielle Bregoli Says 'Boys Are Whack' When Talking Valentine's Day

Danielle Bregoli's beefing again ... but breathe with ease, Iggy and Kylie ... it ain't about y'all.

We got Danielle -- aka Bhad Bhabie -- out in WeHo Thursday and asked her if she's got a Valentine's date lined up for next week (TMZ tip: if you're reading this and haven't made reservations, it's probably too late). Danielle scoffs at the question and unloads on 50% of the world's population.

As she puts it ... it's gonna be a "Me, Myself and I" kinda day.