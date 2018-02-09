Jimmy Garoppolo Credits Tom Brady In $137 Mil Press Conference

Jimmy Garoppolo Credits Tom Brady In $137 Mil Press Conference

Breaking News

Sporting a popped collar and a $137 million smile, Jimmy Garoppolo just faced the media -- and gave some credit to Tom Brady for helping him become the highest paid QB in pro football.

"The way he prepares ... that was one thing I picked up from him just being around him for 3.5 years,"

Jimmy said while sitting next to 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"It makes the difference and week in and week out being mentally tough enough to do that and physically tough enough to survive the games ... it's all that coming together really."

Jimmy G also explained why he's pumped to continue his career in San Fran -- noting the weather is pretty awesome.