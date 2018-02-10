Donald Trump Lashes Out at #MeToo Movement ... People Deserve Due Process

Donald Trump Lashes Out at #MeToo Movement, People Deserve Due Process

Donald Trump just went on the attack against the #MeToo movement, complaining mere allegations are ruining lives without due process.

Trump just tweeted, "Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?"

Rob Porter, who served as a key aide to the President until he resigned this week after allegations surfaced this week that he abused his 2 ex-wives, seemed to be the catalyst for Trump's tirade. Trump wished Porter well Friday, essentially saying there was a rush to judgment in believing his accusers.

A second member of Trump's team, speechwriter David Sorenson, resigned Friday after domestic abuse allegations.